Job fair hosted for displaced Martin General workers

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - On August 3rd, Martin General Hospital closed its doors unexpectedly leaving its workers without jobs. Now, three weeks later a job fair is helping those workers find new opportunities.

“Today kind of gave me some expectation, gave me a greater outlook on things,” said Myra Perkins who worked in ER registration

Several companies came to Williamston on Wednesday to showcase other careers across the east, but while new prospects are providing hope, it’s a situation many former workers say they weren’t expecting.

“Overwhelming because there are so many different opportunities, especially in the medical profession, and then to not be prepared to be looking for another job so soon,” said Tonya Bowen who was an RN.

Many of the impacted former hospital workers say they’re also trying hard to continue working with the people who ultimately became like family.

“I think everybody we’re still trying to keep in touch and share job opportunities like hey, I saw this may be a good opportunity for you, so we’re trying to share those,” said Bowen.

While reflecting on the community they once used to serve.

“22,000 people in Martin County now do not have an emergency room to get emergency medical treatment, and those minutes can’t determine life or death,” said Bowen.

The job fair was tailored exclusively to the former employees of the hospital or its clinics. There were also other resources at the job fair, including health screenings and information about how to transfer insurance from one job to another.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.