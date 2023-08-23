Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Job fair hosted for displaced Martin General workers

Job fair hosted for Martin General Hospital workers.
Job fair hosted for Martin General Hospital workers.(Alyssa Hefner)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - On August 3rd, Martin General Hospital closed its doors unexpectedly leaving its workers without jobs. Now, three weeks later a job fair is helping those workers find new opportunities.

“Today kind of gave me some expectation, gave me a greater outlook on things,” said Myra Perkins who worked in ER registration

Several companies came to Williamston on Wednesday to showcase other careers across the east, but while new prospects are providing hope, it’s a situation many former workers say they weren’t expecting.

“Overwhelming because there are so many different opportunities, especially in the medical profession, and then to not be prepared to be looking for another job so soon,” said Tonya Bowen who was an RN.

Many of the impacted former hospital workers say they’re also trying hard to continue working with the people who ultimately became like family.

“I think everybody we’re still trying to keep in touch and share job opportunities like hey, I saw this may be a good opportunity for you, so we’re trying to share those,” said Bowen.

While reflecting on the community they once used to serve.

“22,000 people in Martin County now do not have an emergency room to get emergency medical treatment, and those minutes can’t determine life or death,” said Bowen.

The job fair was tailored exclusively to the former employees of the hospital or its clinics. There were also other resources at the job fair, including health screenings and information about how to transfer insurance from one job to another.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Hustle Mart on Highway 121 just outside of...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Hustle Mart
Pitt County deputies say the investigation ended with raids on homes on Kennedy Circle in...
Multiple arrests after Pitt County drug raids
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to move away from the Caribbean tonight
Franklin impacts the Dominican Republic; Watching two other systems
Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion

Latest News

ENC residents planning to watch the first GOP presidential debate
ENC residents planning to watch the first GOP presidential debate
PFAS levels contaminate drinking water in over 20 counties in North Carolina
PFAS levels contaminate drinking water in over 20 counties in North Carolina
The first day of school is approaching and back to school anxiety preparations are underway
The first day of school is approaching and back to school anxiety preparations are underway
Job fair hosted for displaced Martin General workers
Job fair hosted for displaced Martin General workers
Back to school anxiety prep ahead of first day
The first day of school is approaching and back to school anxiety preparations are underway