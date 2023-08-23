Advertise With Us
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beauty day Wednesday; Heat returning Friday

Mid 80 on tap Wednesday with less humidity
First Alert Forecast August 23, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cool front is moving south of the area Wednesday morning, bringing lower humidity, cooler temperatures and sunny weather for your Wednesday and Thursday. Hazy skies may also be possible during this period as smoke from the Canadian wildfires attempt to move into the upper atmosphere across Eastern NC.

Friday into Saturday, high pressure starts to rebuild overhead, raising humidity levels, air temperatures and the opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mid 90s are anticipated during this period.

TROPICS: For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

