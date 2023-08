GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose boys soccer stayed undefeated to start the season with a 2-1 home win over Manteo on Tuesday night in Greenville.

The Rampants got a goal and an assist from Landen Lucas. Peyton Williams-Finn scored the other goal for Rose.

They are 4-0 and next play at Washington on Thursday at 6 PM.

