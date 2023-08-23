Advertise With Us
Greene County chase ends with arrest in Lenoir County

Larry Atkinson, Jr.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Sunday night traffic stop for failing to maintain lane control ended up in a chase and eventual arrest, according to deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they pulled 33-year-old Larry Atkinson, Jr. of Maury over Sunday night in Snow Hill Sunday night for failing to maintain lane control. When deputies asked Atkinson to step out of his car, deputies say that Atkinson stepped on the gas instead, leading deputies on a chase.

Deputies say that Atkinson led them through the Four Way and Ormondsville area and into Lenoir County. According to deputies Atkinson struck and damaged two of their patrol cars before coming to a stop in Maury where they say Atkinson then ran away on foot.

Deputies say they arrested Atkinson shortly after and charged him with felony flee to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, reckless driving to endanger, resisting a public officer, failing to maintain lane control, and exceeding a safe speed.

Atkinson was released on a $75,000 secured bond.

