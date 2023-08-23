Advertise With Us
‘First Thing First, Dream’ helping kids cope with emotionality disorders

Book signing on Saturday, August 26th from 12-2 p.m at Barnes & Noble in Greenville
ENC at Three - First Thing First, Dream book signing
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Krystle Parker is a mom, wife, business woman, and now author can be added into that extensive list.

She teamed up with her son, Kyllan Parker, to write a book called “First Thing First, Dream” which talks about overcoming emotionality disorders.

FIRST THING FIRST, DREAM
FIRST THING FIRST, DREAM(WITN)

The mother-son duo are doing a book signing this weekend and below are the details:

BOOK SIGNING DETAILS
BOOK SIGNING DETAILS(WITN)

Krystle stopped by WITN’s ENC AT THREE to talk about her book, what falls under “emotionality disorders,” the importance of coping mechanisms like journaling and so much more.

Watch the FULL interview above!

KRYSTLE PARKER - FIRST THING FIRST, DREAM
KRYSTLE PARKER - FIRST THING FIRST, DREAM(WITN)

