‘First Thing First, Dream’ helping kids cope with emotionality disorders
Book signing on Saturday, August 26th from 12-2 p.m at Barnes & Noble in Greenville
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Krystle Parker is a mom, wife, business woman, and now author can be added into that extensive list.
She teamed up with her son, Kyllan Parker, to write a book called “First Thing First, Dream” which talks about overcoming emotionality disorders.
The mother-son duo are doing a book signing this weekend and below are the details:
Krystle stopped by WITN’s ENC AT THREE to talk about her book, what falls under “emotionality disorders,” the importance of coping mechanisms like journaling and so much more.
