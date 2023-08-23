The first day of school is approaching and back to school anxiety preparations are underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s an exciting time for both students, teachers, and families as the first day of school is rapidly approaching.

“We tell him we want him to do his best and to just put every effort out to do the best he can to accomplish that and be the best he can in school,” says Grandparent, Donald Fornes.

With the excitement comes some anxiety as the Anxiety Disorders Association of America says that nearly 40% of school-aged kids struggle with back-to-school anxiety.

Fornes says, “Probably all children have some anxieties with the first day of school. I would say that’s a big deal for a child.”

Experts say the anxiety is due to new beginnings with new teachers, new friends, and possibly new schools. However, students aren’t the only people who deal with back-to-school anxieties.

Jeanie Fornes has worked as a teacher for many years and sees the impact firsthand.

“Teachers feel the same anxiety when they go into the classroom especially if you’re teaching a new subject or a new course. You’re anxious yourself. I think it helps you identify with them when they’re coming in,” she told WITN.

Regardless of your age or if you’re a student or teacher, Danita Nolan, a Mental Health Therapist with Hakuna Wellness says it’s key to encourage and prepare your children... which is exactly what the Fornes are doing.

Jeanie says, “His mom bought a summer workbook that bridges from the first grade to second grade, so we’ve worked through that workbook to try to help him remember from last year but also the new concepts that’ll be coming in the second grade.”

“Talking with him and trying to release him of that anxiety. Telling him to just be a good student from day to day,” Donald also told WITN.

Nolan also says there’s no shortage of online resources to prepare your kids. You can find self-affirmations for your children on Youtube and even social media.

The first day of school for Pitt County Schools again is next Monday the 28th. Elementary starts at 7:30, middle and high school start at 8:30. During those times you can expect traffic delays.

