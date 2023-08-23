Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Fashion on Display with Greenville Museum of Art

ENC at Three - Fashion on Display interview
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you love CARS and you love FASHION then WITN has the event for YOU that combines the TWO!

It’s called “Fashion on Display” and it’s happening on Thursday, September 7 from 5:30-8 p.m. over at the Greenville Museum of Art.

FASHION ON DISPLAY (WITN)
FASHION ON DISPLAY (WITN)(WITN)

The Greenville Museum of Art’s Sim Asher & Alaina Corsini stopped by ENC AT THREE to chat everything event and more!

GREENVILLE MUSEUM OF ART (ENC AT THREE)
GREENVILLE MUSEUM OF ART (ENC AT THREE)(WITN)

View the FULL interview above...

And to purchase your tickets: CLICK HERE!

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Hustle Mart on Highway 121 just outside of...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Hustle Mart
Pitt County deputies say the investigation ended with raids on homes on Kennedy Circle in...
Multiple arrests after Pitt County drug raids
Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to move away from the Caribbean tonight
Franklin impacts the Dominican Republic; Watching two other systems
Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion

Latest News

Greenville police have made an arrest in the August 2022 murder of Christopher Bullock.
Arrest made in August 2022 Greenville shooting death
ENC at Three - Fashion on Display interview
ENC at Three - Fashion on Display interview
ENC at Three - First Thing First, Dream book signing
ENC at Three - First Thing First, Dream book signing
The Pitt County Board of Elections is holding a series of open house events.
Pitt County Board of Elections to hold open house series