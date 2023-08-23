Fashion on Display with Greenville Museum of Art
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you love CARS and you love FASHION then WITN has the event for YOU that combines the TWO!
It’s called “Fashion on Display” and it’s happening on Thursday, September 7 from 5:30-8 p.m. over at the Greenville Museum of Art.
The Greenville Museum of Art’s Sim Asher & Alaina Corsini stopped by ENC AT THREE to chat everything event and more!
View the FULL interview above...
And to purchase your tickets: CLICK HERE!
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.