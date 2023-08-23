ENC residents planning to watch the first GOP presidential debate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many residents in the east say they will tune into the Republican Presidential Debate on television Wednesday night.

It’s the first GOP primary battle for the 2024 election where eight candidates will take the stage in hopes of winning the hearts and minds of voters.

Former president Donald Trump, the frontrunner in early national and state polls, announced he will not attend the political showdown in Milwaukee.

Political experts say his absence offers Republican rivals an opportunity to introduce themselves and talk about their own ideas for the future.

ECU Political Science Professor, Dr. Jody Baumgartner, says the debate won’t have much of a negative impact on Trump’s position in the presidential race.

“Tonight might be the opportunity for a couple of candidates who are really unknown to the American public. I’m sure there are many people who know who DeSantis is, who maybe know who some of whom the other candidates are, but they’re not familiar enough with them to sort of automatically want to gravitate and say, aha, so that’s what I was waiting for” says Baumgartner.

The event includes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Governor and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Voter Dave Mason says he knows exactly what he would like the candidates to discuss.

“...the economy, what we’re going to do in Ukraine, uh and specifically, are the Republicans going to find themselves, are they gonna lose Trump and regain any of what they used to represent” says Mason.

Officials say some voters may be influenced by Trump’s four criminal indictments that charge him with hoarding classified documents, conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, and making hush money payments to women.

“The basic fact that we all ignored way back in 2015 and 2016 and throughout his presidency. He’s popular with a lot of people, that may be difficult for us to swallow, but that’s the reality” says Baumgartner.

Officials say at least three of the eight candidates have placed their criticism of the former president at the center of their campaigns.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.