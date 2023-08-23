ECU football quarterbacks Flinn and Garcia still vying for starting role

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football switched from fall camp to first opponent mode Tuesday night. They have still to name a starting quarterback for week one at Michigan. It might not be as cut and dry as this is our starting quarterback either.

“I think we have two very good quarterbacks and I feel very good with both of them,” ECU head football coach Mike Houston said on Saturday, “We’ll announce a starter before we play Michigan and I feel very good about that.”

Mason Garcia and Alex Flinn have continued to put together good days for the Pirates according to their coaches.

“They’ve earned the right to play,” said ECU Offensive Coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, “They haven’t earned the right to have a couple bad series in there or a couple bad games if you got someone else capable.”

Both guys would like to be the starter. Both quarterbacks say they are willing to do whatever it takes to help East Carolina win games.

“You just go out there and compete your butt off,” said Mason Garcia, “Do what you got to do for the team. Everybody wants this team to be good.”

“You want whats best for the team. You want the team to win and that is the main goal,” says Flinn, “I want to play. But whatever the coaches decide they will lead us in the right direction and we got to follow them.”

It’s big shoes to fill following Holton Ahlers after 55 starts, 122 total touchdowns, and almost 15 thousand 400 total yards. Oh yeah and the Pirates first bowl win since 2013.

“I’ve tried to explain to them it is good that you got someone else that can help you,” says Kirkpatrick, “You don’t have to do this all by yourself.”

“Me and Mason have talked about how Iron sharpens Iron,” says Flinn, “I think we are making each other better when we are performing our best on the field.”

A team of team first quarterbacks might be what it takes for the Pirates.

“We are going to do whatever it takes. If we got to put a pinch hitter in, bring someone out of the bullpen we are willing to do that,” says Kirkpatrick, “I would prefer to have that starter. I would like to have that guy like Holton (Ahlers) you know like everybody would. But you know I don’t know that Holton was that when he first got here either. He had to earn that.

