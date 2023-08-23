Advertise With Us
CarolinaEast Medical Center named one of the best hospitals

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east was given multiple awards and accreditations for the facility’s quality of care and clinical outcomes.

CarolinaEast Medical Center has been listed as one of the best hospitals, according to a U.S. News & World 2023-2024 report.

Being awarded a “best” designation means the facility excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care, and patient experience, according to officials.

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions.

The New Bern hospital is seen as a high-performing hospital for colon cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, and knee replacement.

CarolinaEast Medical Center has also been recognized by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) for outstanding achievement and outcomes in its comprehensive array of cardiac services, as well as given the American Heart Association’s Mission Lifeline NSTEMI Gold achievement award for its commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as a non-ST elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI).

The annual procedures and conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

