Arrest made in August 2022 Greenville shooting death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have made an arrest in the August 2022 murder of Christopher Bullock.

According to Greenville Police, 31-year-old Debracy Barnes, was arrested in the 1300 block of Ward Street shortly before 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

Greenville police say that they found Bullock suffering from gunshot wounds in the 800 block of West 5th Street around 9:30 p.m. on August 30, 2022, after getting a call about shots fired in the area.

Bullock was taken to ECU Health where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that Barnes had been looked at as a suspect soon after the shooting, but that new evidence had led to his arrest today.

