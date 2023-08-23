Advertise With Us
Arrest made in August 2022 Greenville shooting death

Greenville police have made an arrest in the August 2022 murder of Christopher Bullock.
Greenville police have made an arrest in the August 2022 murder of Christopher Bullock.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have made an arrest in the August 2022 murder of Christopher Bullock.

According to Greenville Police, 31-year-old Debracy Barnes, was arrested in the 1300 block of Ward Street shortly before 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

Greenville police say that they found Bullock suffering from gunshot wounds in the 800 block of West 5th Street around 9:30 p.m. on August 30, 2022, after getting a call about shots fired in the area.

Bullock was taken to ECU Health where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that Barnes had been looked at as a suspect soon after the shooting, but that new evidence had led to his arrest today.

