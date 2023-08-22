Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: A More Comfortable Wednesday

Heat and Humidity Build Back in for the Weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cold front this evening is bringing lower humidity but has also sparked a few showers. Rain isn’t heavy enough to help with dry conditions. Overnight, our temperatures and humidity keep dropping. We’ll wake up in the 60s with highs staying in the 80s by the afternoon. We won’t have to worry about the heat index either. Breezy north winds help keep things comfortable even through a warm afternoon. After another comfortable morning Thursday, we see heat and humidity start to build back late Thursday into Friday. We could be within a couple of degrees of record highs on Friday. Can’t guarantee a game or two Friday night won’t have to deal with an isolated shower, but better rain chances come Saturday and Sunday. These scattered downpours won’t impact everyone and most will pop up in the afternoon and evening. If you’re headed to the Winterville Watermelon Festival, Saturday morning looks the driest but I wouldn’t cancel any plans later in the day. Storms could easily go around the festival and even if you see a shower or downpour, it shouldn’t last long.

We continue to watch Tropical Storm Franklin for minor ocean impacts early next week as it passes by several hundred miles offshore. Depending on how close Franklin moves, we could see an increase in rip currents and minor beach erosion if the waves get high enough. For more on the tropics, check out the link below.

TROPICS: For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County deputies say the investigation ended with raids on homes on Kennedy Circle in...
Multiple arrests after Pitt County drug raids
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Josue Violante
Greenville man under $4 million bond on dozen child sex crime charges
Franklin is still forecast to impact Haiti and the Dominican Republic over the new few days
Harold weakens to a tropical depression; Franklin losing strength; Watching other systems

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, August 22nd
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, August 22nd
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: One more day in the 90s; Refreshing air arriving Wednesday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Another roaster on Tuesday; Heat breaks Wednesday
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Another roaster on Tuesday; Heat breaks Wednesday