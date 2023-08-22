Zach’s First Alert Forecast: A More Comfortable Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cold front this evening is bringing lower humidity but has also sparked a few showers. Rain isn’t heavy enough to help with dry conditions. Overnight, our temperatures and humidity keep dropping. We’ll wake up in the 60s with highs staying in the 80s by the afternoon. We won’t have to worry about the heat index either. Breezy north winds help keep things comfortable even through a warm afternoon. After another comfortable morning Thursday, we see heat and humidity start to build back late Thursday into Friday. We could be within a couple of degrees of record highs on Friday. Can’t guarantee a game or two Friday night won’t have to deal with an isolated shower, but better rain chances come Saturday and Sunday. These scattered downpours won’t impact everyone and most will pop up in the afternoon and evening. If you’re headed to the Winterville Watermelon Festival, Saturday morning looks the driest but I wouldn’t cancel any plans later in the day. Storms could easily go around the festival and even if you see a shower or downpour, it shouldn’t last long.

We continue to watch Tropical Storm Franklin for minor ocean impacts early next week as it passes by several hundred miles offshore. Depending on how close Franklin moves, we could see an increase in rip currents and minor beach erosion if the waves get high enough. For more on the tropics, check out the link below.

TROPICS : For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

