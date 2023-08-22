Swimming advisory issued for a sound-side site near Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) issued an advisory against swimming at a sound-side site in Carteret County.

State officials said the advisory is for an area near the public access to Bogue Sound at 16th Street in Morehead City where state recreational water quality officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

Officials say test results of water samples had shown a running monthly bacteria average that was more than what is acceptable. the tests are based on five samples taken within a 30-day period.

Officials say that Enterococci, which is the bacteria group used for testing, is found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. While it is not known to cause illness, scientific studies show that enterococci may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

According to officials, people swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

This advisory is not a beach closing, and officials said that the advisory does not affect the entire Morehead City area. Swimming advisories are for waters within 200 feet of the advisory sign.

State officials will continue testing the site, and they will remove the sign and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.

