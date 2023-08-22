Students may come home with more than just homework as respiratory viruses rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students across the east will return to class next week, but with respiratory viruses already on the rise, an infectious disease expert says it’s time to start taking precautions.

“I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t see the same pattern we’ve had for every other year; you know we’re entering respiratory viral season,” said infectious disease expert Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher

That’s something many area parents are already doing to try to get ahead of any illnesses.

“Just trying to get them built up their immune system. Also still practicing washing their hands staying out of each other’s faces as well as their friends those types of things,” said one parent, Valencia Brantley

Many doctors are also advising parents to make sure their kids are vaccinated

“The short answer is it’s never too late ‘cause you’re always gonna do nothing but help,” said Dr. Gallaher.

But if your child does get sick, Dr. Gallaher says to make sure they are symptom-free for at least 12 to 24 hours before sending them back to class. A message that at least one area parent says she is already taken to heart.

“If my child is sick, they’re staying home, which I know there are some that kind of take that chance of just sending their kids even with some of the symptoms,” said Brantley.

The infectious disease expert also said even with a rise in covid-19 cases, the symptoms don’t seem to be as severe, meaning some people may not get tested but he highly advised anyone to get tested if they think they may be exposed

Health experts also recommend washing hands regularly and staying home if you’re sick so you don’t spread any germs.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.