Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Students may come home with more than just homework as respiratory viruses rise

insert
insert(WIS File)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students across the east will return to class next week, but with respiratory viruses already on the rise, an infectious disease expert says it’s time to start taking precautions.

“I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t see the same pattern we’ve had for every other year; you know we’re entering respiratory viral season,” said infectious disease expert Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher

That’s something many area parents are already doing to try to get ahead of any illnesses.

“Just trying to get them built up their immune system. Also still practicing washing their hands staying out of each other’s faces as well as their friends those types of things,” said one parent, Valencia Brantley

Many doctors are also advising parents to make sure their kids are vaccinated

“The short answer is it’s never too late ‘cause you’re always gonna do nothing but help,” said Dr. Gallaher.

But if your child does get sick, Dr. Gallaher says to make sure they are symptom-free for at least 12 to 24 hours before sending them back to class. A message that at least one area parent says she is already taken to heart.

“If my child is sick, they’re staying home, which I know there are some that kind of take that chance of just sending their kids even with some of the symptoms,” said Brantley.

The infectious disease expert also said even with a rise in covid-19 cases, the symptoms don’t seem to be as severe, meaning some people may not get tested but he highly advised anyone to get tested if they think they may be exposed

Health experts also recommend washing hands regularly and staying home if you’re sick so you don’t spread any germs.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pitt County deputies say the investigation ended with raids on homes on Kennedy Circle in...
Multiple arrests after Pitt County drug raids
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Josue Violante
Greenville man under $4 million bond on dozen child sex crime charges
Franklin is still forecast to impact Haiti and the Dominican Republic over the new few days
Harold weakens to a tropical depression; Franklin losing strength; Watching other systems

Latest News

School bus drivers get ready for the new school year
School districts battle with bus driver shortages
Dixon High School and Southwest High School are the two most recent schools part of a...
Redistricting of Dixon High School and Southwest High School
WCHS Junior Isabelle Hall, Senior Vinh Le and Junior Keira Duncan won first place in...
West Carteret high schoolers win top honors at national conference
cops take kids from age 5 to 13 on back-to-school shopping sprees
Greenville gets the students ready to go back to school