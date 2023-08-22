Advertise With Us
Sports Spotlight: Ayden-Grifton’s Evans has emerged as Chargers leader early in her sophomore season

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Volleyball season just got underway last week but Ayden-Grifton already has a veteran sophomore. That’s right just starting her second season and Lainy Evans is already a leader for the Chargers.

We feature her in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“My mom played when she was in college. She played for ECU, she was a setter,” says Ayden-Grifton sophomore Lainy Evans, “She coached so I have kind of grown up around volleyball my whole life.”

Ayden-Grifton sophomore Lainy Evans started playing volleyball in fourth grade. Getting tips from Mom but learning to play through rec, and now travel, and school ball.

“I’ve played every position,” says Evans, “I’ve just tried to work more on hitting because I have shot up in the past year.”

Listed as 6 feet tall, Evans burst onto the high school scene immediately as a freshman with 267 kills.

“Lainy is our go-to,” says Chargers Head Coach Nicole Waters, “Any time she is on the court my setter is, you know everybody knows she is going to get the ball. She’s very smart, she’s very powerful.”

“You can’t really think too hard or it is not going to go good,” says Evans, “So you just gotta trust the process and just swing.”

Her swing is big. Her role for the Chargers is bigger.

“I was an underdog,” says Evans, “I was a freshman on varsity. Everyone was like ‘oh she’s a freshman’”

“She went from not talking a lot and being real quiet,” says Waters, “To leading our team.”

A sophomore leading the way.

“Other people might be like she’s not good or anything,” says Evans, “You just have to overcome the haters.”

Continuing to learn and exemplifying the team’s goal of zero quit.

“Coaches push me to like be better,” says Evans, “If I am down they just keep pushing me and telling me to keep going, you got this.”

“We rely on them a lot. We have just pushed them in practice this year. We have really emphasized using our heart,” says Waters, “We need that and her, having that powerhouse, it’s once in a lifetime.”

If you would like to see your athlete featured in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight you can email us at Spotlight@WITN.com .

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

