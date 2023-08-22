Russell’s First Alert Forecast: One more day in the 90s; Refreshing air arriving Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Good Afternoon Everyone and Happy Tuesday! We will have another toasty day in the region, as the ridge responsible for the heat will start to drift away from the area this evening. A cool front approaching from the northeast will dive southward into Eastern NC tonight, bringing lower humidity, cooler temperatures and sunny weather for your Wednesday and Thursday. Hazy skies may also be possible during this period as smoke from the Canadian wildfires attempt to move into the upper atmosphere across Eastern NC.

Friday into Saturday, high pressure starts to rebuild overhead, raising humidity levels, air temperatures and the opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mid 90s are anticipated during this period.

TROPICS : For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.