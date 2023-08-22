Nash County man arrested on drug charges

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Middlesex man is behind bars after deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say was selling drugs.

According to deputies, they raided the home of Gregory Denton, who deputies said is a convicted felon, on NC97 in Middlesex on August 15th after receiving complaints that he may be selling drugs.

Deputies say that when they searched the home they found and seized methamphetamine, cocaine, and two firearms.

Denton was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Denton was taken to the Nash County Jail where he is being held on a $60,000 bond.

