Murphy speaks at New Bern Rotary

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - With U.S. Congress in recess, Representatives are making their rounds in their respective districts.

Congressman Greg Murphy was a special guest speaker at the New Bern Rotary lunch meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Murphy spoke about a number of items that he says will be a priority for him when the house resumes session.

He also spoke about work that is currently in progress with the Library of congress to find more information on the lost stories of World War I and World War II heroes, military expansion at Cherry Point, and new work underway for clean water projects in the east.

“What we’re going to center on the subject of the waters conference, is basically how we manage water in agriculture. It has everything to do with the fact that we are the recipients of water drainage from a good portion of the state. It helps put an umbrella really a state issue but it helps put an umbrella for eastern North Carolina to bring everybody in,” said Murphy.

Murphy also spoke about the need for more people to return to the workforce. He says despite recent improvements of 1% to workforce participation, 3-5 million individuals are still not working.

