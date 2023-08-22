Martin County commissioners unanimously vote to hire consulting firm, hopes to find providers for Martin General

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Progress continues to be made by Martin County Commissioners following the life-altering closure of Martin General Hospital.

County commissioners voted to bring in consulting firm Ascendient during a special meeting Monday, opening the door for a potential reopening.

“Martin County Board of Commissioners were in complete agreement on the hiring of Ascendient, to move forward as we begin to look into finding a provider for Martin General Hospital,” said County Manager, James Bennett.

Bennett says they’ve been searching for a healthcare consulting firm like Ascendient for a while and believes the hiring will help them find providers for the hospital.

Many Martin General employees weren’t able grab everything due to its sudden closing earlier this month, but Bennett says a trustee has been appointed to now give them hospital access.

“I went to the hospital and saw there were people out there,” Bennett said. “Those are former employees who’ve been coming to get some of their equipment. The trustee is beginning to loosen up a little bit.”

There’s no clear certainty if Martin General will ever actually reopen its doors, but Bennett says commissioners won’t stop aiming for that day.

“Martin County Commissioners have always been committed to trying to keep the hospital open,” Bennett said. “I think the board feels good about what’s taken place.”

Bennett says those who worked at Martin General or know someone who worked there, should contact the county to be put on the trustee list for an opportunity to get their belongings.

A job fair will be held for former employees of Martin General, this Wednesday at the Bob Martin Ag Center in Williamston from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

