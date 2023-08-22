Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Another roaster on Tuesday; Heat breaks Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Afternoon highs will jump back to the mid 90s again on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. The air will stay relatively dry, capping the heat index around 100°F Tuesday afternoon.

A moisture starved cool front will come through Tuesday evening, knocking the highs back down into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday under continued mostly sunny skies. The drier air will allow the overnight lows to dip into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday night. Temps will jump right back into the mid 90s Friday and Saturday ahead of the next cold front targeting a Saturday night passage. Rain chances will perk up Saturday afternoon into Saturday night as the front approaches from the west.

