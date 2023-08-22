Advertise With Us
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Another roaster on Tuesday; Heat breaks Wednesday

A dry cold front will move through late Tuesday kicking the heat out for a couple days
First Alert Forecast August 22, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Afternoon highs will jump back to the mid 90s again on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. The air will stay relatively dry, capping the heat index around 100°F Tuesday afternoon.

A moisture starved cool front will come through Tuesday evening, knocking the highs back down into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday under continued mostly sunny skies. The drier air will allow the overnight lows to dip into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday night. Temps will jump right back into the mid 90s Friday and Saturday ahead of the next cold front targeting a Saturday night passage. Rain chances will perk up Saturday afternoon into Saturday night as the front approaches from the west.

TROPICS: For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

