FRC East employee retires after 70 years of federal service

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - After 70 years of service, one man in the East has retired from the federal payroll.

Fleet Readiness East Center says Freddie Dawkins, a pneudraulics system mechanic, has left after 70 years of military and civil service.

Commanding Officer Captain James Belmont recognized him for his service and accomplishments in a ceremony last month.

“Mr. Dawkins has had an extraordinary career,” Belmont said. “For seventy years, he has dedicated himself to serving our nation. It’s remarkable when you think about it. He has served under every U.S. president since Eisenhower. He exemplifies commitment and faithful service.”

FRCE says Dawkins began his service January 1, 1953 when he was 17 as an aircraft and engine mechanic in the Air Force. He retired from the Air Force on January 31, 1971, but returned to civil service in 1981. Dawkins has served with FRCE since 1995.

During his time in the Air Force, Dawkins served tours in Viet Nam between 1966 and 1969. He received the Air Medal — with five oak leaf clusters, representing 125 combat missions flown — and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

“Come in with a positive attitude and be willing to learn and take the advice from the senior people,” said Dawkins. “Don’t sit still. Get in, do your job, and pay attention. You do those things and should be able to advance, no matter what your career field is.”

