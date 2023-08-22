Experts suggest people to remain prepared as storms form in the Atlantic

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Several storms form in the Atlantic which urges people to stay prepared and alert.

On Tuesday, people enjoy the sun and water along the coast. However, weather conditions can quickly change during hurricane season.

“When we came down here, we ensured that we knew the paths to get out,” said Stuart Walton, who is visiting from Atlanta. “We looked at the weather prior to coming down here looks like we are in pretty good shape but we check it every day.”

Surf City Emergency Management crews are prepared and suggest to people to also be prepared as storms continue to form in the Atlantic Ocean. Director James Horne shares which storms he worries about the most.

“I worry about every storm,” said Horne. “I focus on it, track it, advise the board and coworkers as best I can.”

Hurricane Florence hit the coast in 2018 and has been the worst one yet. Horne says the town prepares more in advance for storms, as a way to be prepared and cautious.

“We try to get everything done before the 48 hours,” said Horne. “At the 48-hour mark, we aren’t really taking any more actions at that point we are watching, monitoring, and keeping our fingers crossed really.”

Prior to the 48-hour mark, the crew is busy moving and preparing the island for a hurricane if one were to hit.

“If we have one that looks like it is going to impact the area, five days out we will have an all-initial staff meeting,” said Horne. “We would discuss what we would do in those early hours, such as check if the fuel tanks are topped off, vehicles ready. As the process progresses, we start ramping up more of the protective measures such as moving critical stuff from the island to the mainland.”

Experts are not the only ones preparing for if a hurricane hits, but residents and tourists too.

“We would have our car,” said Walton. “We would have specific things that we keep in our car so we would be ready to go if it came up quickly. We could leave stuff here, obviously the key is life not possessions.”

Hurricane season does take place from June to the middle of October. The peak of hurricane season is around September 10th.

