Duplin County deputies searching for registered sex offender

Duplin County deputies say Christopher Dunn is known to be in the Pink Hill area but hasn’t registered his current address.(Duplin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in locating a registered sex offender who has fallen off the grid.

Duplin County deputies say Christopher Dunn is known to be in the Pink Hill area but hasn’t registered his current address. The 47-year-old man has been charged with failure to report change of address and failure to register.

Dunn was convicted in 1999 in Craven County for indecent liberties with a minor and has been on the registry since 2000.

Anyone with information on Dunn’s whereabouts should call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150 or 910-296-1911.

