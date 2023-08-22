DO YOU KNOW ME? Winterville police seek a person of interest

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville police are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a woman they say is a person of interest in an assault.

Police say the assault happened behind Marlins on Railroad Street in Winterville on July 3rd.

According to police, the woman arrived in a white Chrysler 200 or something similar around 8:17 pm that night.

Winterville police are asking anyone with any information about the identity or where they can find the woman to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

