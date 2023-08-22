DEPUTIES: Two arrested in Rocky Mount on drug charges

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested two people on drug charges after they raided their home in Rocky Mount.

Deputies say that they searched the home of Marcus Lucas on Dowdy Street in Rocky Mount after an investigation into complaints that he was selling drugs from the home.

Lucas, who Deputies said is on federal probation for selling and distributing heroin. and conspiring to sell and distribute heroin from a previous federal conviction in Nash County.

Deputies said Lucas was using a Pine Street address in Rocky Mount as his registered probation address instead of the Dowdy Street address.

During the search of the Dowdy Street address, deputies say they seized cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded firearm. Deputies also said they found a woman, who they said is named Denisha Carter, and two children in the home.

Deputies said the firearm was reported as stolen from Rocky Mount and was found in a dresser drawer that was within access of both children.

Deputies say they arrested both Lucas and Carter and that the children were left with a family member.

Lucas was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lucas was taken to the Nash County Jail where he was given a $250,000 bond.

Carter was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carter was taken to the Nash County Jail where she was given a $50,000 bond.

