Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Hustle Mart

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Hustle Mart on Highway 121 just outside of...
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Hustle Mart on Highway 121 just outside of Farmville shortly before 1:00 p.m.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Pitt County are investigating a shooting death at a store where three employees were murdered eleven years ago.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Hustle Mart on Highway 121 just outside of Farmville shortly before 1:00 p.m.

The body was found in a red sports car parked between the gas pumps and the store. A sheriff’s office spokesman told WITN that “as of right now, the investigation isn’t leading into anything criminal.”

So far no information has been released about the person who died.

Back on April 1, 2012, three family members who worked at the Hustle Mart were murdered during a robbery. The convicted triggerman remains on death row, while the suspected mastermind in the killings was given three life sentences without the chance of parole.

