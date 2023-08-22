Basalt rocks helping farmers reduce carbon dioxide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a win for both farmers and environmentalists, researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have successfully quantified the CO2-reduction potential of basalt rocks in agricultural soil. The process, known as enhanced weathering, has turned what were once large sources of atmospheric carbon dioxide into carbon dioxide sinks.

Traditional farming practices like tilling and row-cropping release large amounts of soil based carbon, which turns into CO2 when mixed into the air. The basalt rock is used to absorb the carbon before it reaches the air, capturing it and turning it into bicarbonate through drawn out chemical reactions. The resulting bicarbonate is then leached out of the soil through rain water where, traveling to the oceans where it could also have a positive impact on ocean acidification (it is a basic water soluble compound). The basalt rocks also contain calcium, magnesium and phosphorus which help provide natural nutrients to the soil.

The biggest challenge the team has faced was quantifying the benefits of enhanced weathering. With new methodology discovered by the team, farmers will be more encouraged to use basalt rocks in their soil as the U.S. marches towards a greener future. “In addition to reducing emissions, we desperately need effective ways to draw down atmospheric carbon dioxide. Our results suggest that basalt application to farms could be a win-win for farmers and for the planet, improving yields and drawing down CO2,” said study co-author Evan DeLucia, Director Emeritus at the Institute for Sustainability, Energy, and Environment (iSEE), G. William Arends Professor Emeritus of Plant Biology, and Co-Investigator at the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation (CABBI) at Illinois.

The data showed that enhanced weathering reduced net carbon loss to the atmosphere by 42% in maize fields. Paired with no-till farming or cover crops, the basalt application could turn maize into a net carbon sink. In miscanthus fields, which already stored more CO2 than they emitted before the addition of basalt, enhanced weathering more than doubled carbon storage.

Co-authors on the paper included Professor Carl Bernacchi of the Department of Plant Biology at Illinois, CABBI, and the USDA Agricultural Research Service; Illinois researchers Elena Blanc-Betes of iSEE and CABBI and Mike Masters of ISEE and Plant Biology; Elliot Chang, Alison Marklein, and Adam Wolf of Eion Corp; Caitlin Moore of the University of Western Australia and former CABBI postdoc; Adam von Haden of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and former CABBI postdoc; and Dimitar Epihov and Professor David Beerling of LC3M. For more information on enhanced weathering and other sustainability projects and research, go here.

