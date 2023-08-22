Advertise With Us
Ayden Collard Festival features 14th annual indoor art show

Ayden Collard Festival Art Show
Ayden Collard Festival Art Show(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Ayden, N.C. (WITN) - If you are an artist here in the east, a festival next month could be the perfect opportunity to show off your skills.

The Ayden Collard Festival has something to do for the entire family, and their art show is one of their most popular attractions.

If you have a creative side, consider competing in one of the five available age categories in the Ayden Art Show.

All art must be original works and have been completed in the past five years.

To enter, you must fill out an application online or print it and fill it out. If printed, bring that documentation along with your artwork to the Ayden Community Building on August 27th or 28th.

Art will be displayed from September 5 - 10.

Specifics on the age groups, cost of entry, pickup times on each day and pickup instructions are available on the event’s website.

Please read all details before submitting. Awards will be presented on September 7.

If you’d only like to view the art and not compete, entry is free.

Event organizers will stop by ENC at Three Tuesday to explain details.

The 2023 Ayden Collard Festival is from September 7th through 9th.

