2022 Greenville-Pitt tourism impact report, increased by 13.2%

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County’s success last year bore fruit in Visit North Carolina’s newest report.

The Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau announced today that the 2022 report for tourism impacts showed an increase of 13.2% from $257.06 million to $290.97 million.

“We are thrilled to see a double digit increase in our year over year tourism numbers,” said Andrew Schmidt, president & CEO of Visit Greenville, NC. “Travel and tourism continue to play an ever-increasing role in the economic health of Greenville and Pitt County, and we look forward to working with all of our partners in expanding this positive momentum.”

Other Eastern Carolina counties also saw healthy increases in tourism dollars.

Greene County - 15%

Bertie County - 14.3%

Onslow County - 12.2%

Hyde County - 9.6%

Martin County - 8.1%

Carteret County - 8,1%

Lenoir County - 7.9%

Pamlico County - 6.9%

Highlights from the statewide report include:

Total spending by domestic and international visitors in North Carolina reached $33.3 billion in 2022. That sum represents a 15.2 percent increase over 2021 expenditures. The figure falls 14 percent above the record $29.22 billion spent in 2019.

Domestic travelers spent a record $32.4 billion in 2022. Spending was up 13.4 percent from $28.6 billion in 2021.

International travelers spent $910 million in 2022, up 170 percent from the previous year.

Visitors to North Carolina generated $4.2 billion in federal, state and local taxes in 2022. The total represents a 7.9 percent increase from 2020.

State tax receipts from visitor spending rose 6.5 percent to nearly $1.3 billion in 2022.

Local tax receipts grew 3.5 percent to nearly $1.2 billion.

Direct tourism employment in North Carolina increased 9.8 percent to 216,900.

Direct tourism payroll increased 13.5 percent to $8.7 billion.

Visitors spend more than $91 million per day in North Carolina. That spending adds $6.7 million per day to state and local tax revenues (about $3.5 million in state taxes and $3.2 million in local taxes).

Each North Carolina household saved $512 on average in state and local taxes as a direct result of visitor spending in the state. Savings per capita averaged $230.

North Carolina hosted approximately 43 million visitors in 2022.

More information and statistics can be found at the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2022″ report here. The data was commissioned by Visit North Carolina.

