Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Waves of Heat and Lower Humidity

Temperature and Humidity Rollercoaster Set Up This Week
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Northerly flow will keep waves of lower humidity heading our way but we’ll still see more heat too! Not much changes heading into Tuesday. Highs reach the 90s and humidity will make it feel like 100-105°F. Late in the afternoon, a front arrives to drop humidity and temperatures. This will mostly be a dry cold front besides a few small pop-up showers. We’ll wake up in the 60s Wednesday with highs staying in the 80s. Heat index stays in the 80s too thanks to the low humidity. Heat and humidity build back in late Thursday and Friday. Highs return to the 90s Thursday with the heat index reaching 100-105°F again on Friday. Our best rain chances for the next 8 days may arrive this weekend with another front. Lower humidity and more comfortable temperatures look to hang around a little longer next week.

No direct impacts are expected from any of the tropical systems out there but we will have to watch Franklin. It will head north back into the Atlantic over the next week and could pass by close enough to bring rough surf and beach conditions at the end of the month.

TROPICS: For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

