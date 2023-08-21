West Carteret high schoolers win top honors at national conference

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three students in the East break records and win a national competition for a county’s first.

West Carteret High School students won top honors in this summer’s National Leadership Skills Conference which will be the county’s first national win. Isabelle Hall, Vihn Le, and Keira Duncan won first place in Career Pathways Showcase: Health Science and received gold medals in June.

Hall, Le, and Duncan won first place with their project “Do you know your number?” It was a community education project where the students hosted a “walk for Heart Disease” event with a free blood pressure check, what numbers are healthy, and how to live with healthy habits.

According to SkillsUSA, the conference had over 6,000 competitors.

Hall and Duncan are juniors and Le is a senior.

