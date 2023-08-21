Advertise With Us
West Carteret high schoolers win top honors at national conference

WCHS Junior Isabelle Hall, Senior Vinh Le and Junior Keira Duncan won first place in Career Pathways Showcase: Health Sciences
WCHS Junior Isabelle Hall, Senior Vinh Le and Junior Keira Duncan won first place in Career Pathways Showcase: Health Sciences(Carteret County Public School Systems)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three students in the East break records and win a national competition for a county’s first.

West Carteret High School students won top honors in this summer’s National Leadership Skills Conference which will be the county’s first national win. Isabelle Hall, Vihn Le, and Keira Duncan won first place in Career Pathways Showcase: Health Science and received gold medals in June.

Hall, Le, and Duncan won first place with their project “Do you know your number?” It was a community education project where the students hosted a “walk for Heart Disease” event with a free blood pressure check, what numbers are healthy, and how to live with healthy habits.

According to SkillsUSA, the conference had over 6,000 competitors.

Hall and Duncan are juniors and Le is a senior.

