Washington man convicted of making bomb threats in multiple counties

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man was convicted last week for making bomb threats in three Eastern Carolina counties.

Greenville police say Allen Hardison III was sentenced to one and a half years in state prison after his trial in Beaufort County.

Hardison was arrested in January 2022 after a chase between Washington and Greenville on U.S. 264.

Investigators say the man was a member of the Army National Guard in Rocky Mount and that he made numerous threats to schools and government offices throughout the area.

Among the bomb threats made were to J.H. Rose High School in Greenville, North Lenoir High School and Woodington Middle School in Lenoir County, as well as two public buildings in Washington.

Police said Hardison also made threats to his National Guard unit, posing as his former dating partner. They also say the man created false texts and email accounts in the names of other people along with planting evidence in an attempt to frame them.

As part of his sentence, Hardison will be prohibited from possessing a pre-paid wireless phone during his probation.

