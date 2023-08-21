U.S. 70 in Carteret County shrinking to one lane for road work

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of U.S. 70 in an Eastern Carolina county will be down to one lane this week while The North Carolina Department of Transporation crews work to replace a pipe.

The two-lane highway near Army Camp Road in Carteret County will transition to one lane this morning at 8 a.m. as crews replace a pipe with a larger, metal one.

Officials say work is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. Thursday, August 24.

There will be two-way traffic in one lane with flaggers, and at night with an automated system.

The agency encourages drivers to be alert to the temporary traffic pattern, aware of crews working in the roadway, and to be patient as there likely will be slowdowns in the area.

