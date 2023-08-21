Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Hot and Dry Monday; Front arrives Tuesday; Heat breaks on Wednesday

Temperatures expected to reach the mid to upper 90s through Tuesday
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will drive the mercury to the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. The air will stay relatively dry, keeping the heat index below 105°F both days with no heat warnings expected.

A moisture starved cool front will come through Tuesday night, knocking the highs back down into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday under continued mostly sunny skies. Temps will jump right back into the 90s Friday and Saturday ahead of the next cold front targeting a Saturday night passage.

TROPICS: For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

