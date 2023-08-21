Redistricting of Dixon High School and Southwest High School

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Dixon High School and Southwest High School are part of a new redistricting plan after a vote.

The Board of Education decided to redistrict Dixon High School and Southwest High School on August 8. The redistricting happens after concluding that Dixon High School is overpopulated.

“The redistricting process is going to move about 200 students from Dixon High School to Southwest,” said Brent Anderson, communications officer with Onslow County Schools. “Southwest has capacity and Dixon doesn’t because of the growth we have seen in the southern part of the county so that is one time we will look at doing redistricting when there’s a physical need to move students to another location.”

Redistricting takes place if there is a new school or growth in population across the area. With the growth of Onslow County over the years, this is not the first time redistricting has happened.

“Over the past few years, we’ve had a new school open in the Richlands area,” said Anderson. “That required minimal redistricting just to redraw some lines because of the location of the new school. We’ve had Coastal Elementary in the southern part of the county, Dixon area, which was an easier redistricting because that was taking Dixon Elementary School and dividing it into two parts.”

However, not all of the schools that were redistricted were that easy.

“When we opened Clearview, that pulled from a number of schools,” said Anderson. “It is out in the Richlands area about halfway through Jacksonville and Richlands and impacted five or six different schools. We pulled students from a number of different places, which was a little more complicated.”

Onslow County Schools plans for a redistricting sooner than expected to inform students, parents, and the community.

“As a district, we try to make these decisions about a year and a half out,” said Anderson. “We’re not going to spring something on people now that they are going to have to do it at the beginning of this school year. We’ve really worked that 18-month window to let parents, community, and realtors know.”

Anderson says, if rising seniors want to stay at Dixon High School for their last year they can. The county will not force them to move from a school for a year, but they will be responsible for their own transportation.

“When we redistrict a school, we also change transportation lines,” said Anderson. “It requires our transportation department to redraw the maps of how they get students where they need to go and where the bus routes are going to be. We will provide that transportation for the students.”

Anderson shared with WITN that if students who are part of the redistricting want to start at Southwest High School this year, they will need to inform the student services department at Onslow County Schools. They will also be responsible for their own transportation for the 2023-2024 school year.

The redistricting does not officially take place until the 2024-2025 academic school year.

