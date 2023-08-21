Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Propane company employee dies after Nash County explosion

The explosion killed a gas company employee.
The explosion killed a gas company employee.(WRAL-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No foul play is suspected in the death of a propane company employee today in Nash County.

Deputies say Francis Johnson, Jr. was filling an LP tank at a farm on Red Bud Road near Castalia when the tank exploded, killing the man.

The 25-year-old Louisburg man worked for L.H. Dickens & Son LP Gas.

The accident happened around 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Franklin continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds were...
Tropical Storm Franklin continues to strengthen
Suspects arrested in Rocky Mount deadly shooting
UPDATE: Suspects arrested and victim identified in Rocky Mount deadly shooting
Authorities say 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton was fatally shot at her clothing store after a...
Store owner killed over a Pride flag she flew in front of her California business
Winds were near 50 mph, with higher gusts. Emily is expected to remain out to sea
Tropical Storm Emily shows no change in strength over the Eastern Atlantic
The Beaufort Hotel in Beaufort, NC.
Eastern North Carolina hotel named “Best Boutique Hotel” in America for second consecutive year

Latest News

Tropical satellite showing a few storms currently being monitored for possible development.
Watching Several Tropical Systems in the Atlantic
With students back at ECU, we could see an increase in crime rates.
As ECU heads back to class, influx of students means you could see an influx of crimes
Deshon Ward
Morehead City man sentenced to up to 20 years on drug charges
Alyssa ECU back to school 4pm story
Alyssa ECU back to school 4pm story