Propane company employee dies after Nash County explosion
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No foul play is suspected in the death of a propane company employee today in Nash County.
Deputies say Francis Johnson, Jr. was filling an LP tank at a farm on Red Bud Road near Castalia when the tank exploded, killing the man.
The 25-year-old Louisburg man worked for L.H. Dickens & Son LP Gas.
The accident happened around 11:00 a.m.
