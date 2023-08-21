Original Montford Point Marine veteran dies at 108

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - According to the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, one of the original Monford Point Marines and a veteran of three wars has passed away at the age of 108.

Officials with NCDMVA say that Cosmas D. Eaglin, Sr, of Fayetteville, passed away on August 15th.

According to the NCDMVA, Eaglin was born in 1915, joined the Marine Corps when he was 27 and completed his training in Montford Point as one of the original Montford Point Marines.

According to the Marine Corps, Montford Point Marines were the first African-Americans to enlist in the Marine Corps after President Franklin Roosevelt issues an Executive Order establishing the Fair Employment Practices Commission in June 1941 which opened the door for African American men to serve in any branch of the military.

Over 20,000 African-American Marines were trained at Montford Point, North Carolina which is adjacent to Camp Lejeune from June 1942 to September 1949 when the Marine Corps became fully integrated and Montford Point’s operations were moved to the base at Parris Island, South Carolina.

“I am grateful for Mr. Eaglin’s dedication and service to our country. He and his fellow Montford Point Marines defended our freedom against fascism in World War II and set an example at home that helped lead the progress toward racial equality that our country has made over the last 80 years,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We owe so much to the brave men and women who have served our armed services and we honor Cosmas Eaglin Sr.’s service and memory today.”

The department says that Eaglin left the Marine Corps after serving two years in the Solomon Islands, but enlisted in the Army as a paratrooper during the Korean War. Eaglin also served two tours in Vietnam in the 1960s.

“Mr. Eaglin leaves a legacy of commitment, integrity, and lifelong service,” said Walter E. Gaskin, Lt. General, USMC Ret., Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “His life changed the world for the better and we are forever grateful for all the sacrifices he and his family have made for freedom and equality. He endured unimaginable obstacles in the segregated Marine Corps. I will always remember and admire his strength, resilience, and we honor his service to our country with appreciation for the inspiration he instilled in all of us.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.