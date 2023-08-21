Advertise With Us
OBITUARY: Doug Jackson, former Winterville mayor of 24 years, dies

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A beloved member of the Pitt County community died this past weekend.

An obituary in his memory says Doug Jackson died at the age of 87 on Saturday, August 19.

Jackson served as a Greenville Police officer from 1962 until 1995, working his way up from reserve police officer to sergeant before his retirement.

He played a significant role in bringing the Crime Stoppers program to the City of Greenville and Pitt County and served as the coordinator until his retirement as well.

In 1997, Jackson became the Mayor of Winterville and served in that role for 24 years.

A visitation for him will be this Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Reedy Branch Free will Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at the same location.

