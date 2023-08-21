Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Newborn twins share birthday with parents

Jose Ervin III was born at 12:35 a.m. Friday, with his sister A-ria being born at 12:36 a.m.
By Alec Sapolin, Sia Nyorkor and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - What are the odds?

A newly expanded family from northeast Ohio will be able to remember everyone’s birthdays for the perfect reason: They’re all on the same day!

“Aug. 18, we all got the same birthday,” said Jose Ervin, Jr.

Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.(Hillcrest Hospital)

Ervin Jr. says his fiancé, Scierra Blair, was originally due at the end of the month.

Ervin Jr. said his phone started ringing on Thursday, and he was told his fiancé was in labor.

“They were going to bring them in on Aug. 17, so we said, ‘Let’s just wait until midnight,’” Ervin Jr. said.

Jose Ervin III was born at 12:35 a.m., with his sister A-ria being born at 12:36 a.m., both weighing in just over 5 pounds at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital.

The proud father said the fraternal twins are healthy and doing well, with mom, dad and the Cleveland Clinic staff providing them with excellent care.

Fraternal twins Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Ervin, Jr....
Fraternal twins Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Ervin, Jr. and Scierra Blair.(Hillcrest Hospital)

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Franklin continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds were...
Tropical Storm Franklin continues to strengthen
Suspects arrested in Rocky Mount deadly shooting
UPDATE: Suspects arrested and victim identified in Rocky Mount deadly shooting
Winds were near 50 mph, with higher gusts. Emily is expected to remain out to sea
Tropical Storm Emily shows no change in strength over the Eastern Atlantic
Authorities say 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton was fatally shot at her clothing store after a...
Store owner killed over a Pride flag she flew in front of her California business
The Beaufort Hotel in Beaufort, NC.
Eastern North Carolina hotel named “Best Boutique Hotel” in America for second consecutive year

Latest News

Pitt County deputies say the investigation ended with raids on homes on Kennedy Circle in...
Multiple arrests after Pitt County drug raids
A Goldsboro man is in critical condition after police say he was shot on Hugh Street Thursday...
UPDATE: Man turns himself for Goldsboro shooting that left victim in critical condition
FILE - A mother and a child became stuck in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New...
Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river
Josue Violante
Greenville man under $4 million bond on dozen sex crime charges