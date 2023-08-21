Multiple arrests after Pitt County drug raids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A four month investigation into trafficking cocaine and heroin in Pitt County has resulted in multiple arrests.

Pitt County deputies say the investigation ended with raids on homes on Kennedy Circle in Greenville and Chatham Court in Winterville.

Idn Arrington, of Winterville is being held on a $5,000,000 secured bond. He was charged with three counts of trafficking heroin/fentanyl, two counts of trafficking cocaine, possession with the intent to sell/deliver, five counts of maintain a vehicle/dwelling, conspire to traffic heroin, and conspire to sell/deliver cocaine.

Maria Arrington, of Winterville was charged with conspire to traffic heroin/fentanyl and two counts of conspire to traffic cocaine. The 42-year-old woman was jailed on a $500,000 secured bond.

Larry Arrington, of Greenville, was arrested for possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. The 55-year-old Arrington was given a $20,000 secured bond.

The raids were conducted by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, Special Response Team, Major Crimes Unit, K9 Unit, the FBI, and Greenville police.

