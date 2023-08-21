Morehead City man sentenced to up to 20 years on drug charges

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - According to District Attorney Scott Thomas 35-year-old Deshon Ward was sentenced to between 15 and 20 years in prison on two counts of trafficking opium or heroin. Ward was also fined $200,000 and ordered to pay a laboratory analysis fee.

Deputies Ward was charged after they searched his home in Morehead City in November of 2022.

According to deputies they had made several undercover purchases from Ward, including fentanyl and drug paraphernalia prior to the search of Ward’s home.

