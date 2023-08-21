Advertise With Us
Job fair this week for former Martin General Hospital, clinic employees

Martin General job fair
Martin General job fair(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Here’s some good news for anyone who lost their job due to Martin General Hospital’s closure.

A job fair this Wednesday, August 23, is tailored exclusively to former employees of the hospital or its clinics.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., prospective employees can stop by the Senator Bob Martin Eastern Ag Center.

There, they will find employers from a variety of fields - including healthcare, NC Department of Corrections and Intertape Polymer Group.

You are required to bring a Martin General Hospital employee ID in order to enter. You are also encouraged to bring copies of your resume.

There will be other resources in addition to jobs - including health screenings and information about how to transfer insurance from one job to another.

