Job fair this week for former Martin General Hospital, clinic employees
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Here’s some good news for anyone who lost their job due to Martin General Hospital’s closure.
A job fair this Wednesday, August 23, is tailored exclusively to former employees of the hospital or its clinics.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., prospective employees can stop by the Senator Bob Martin Eastern Ag Center.
There, they will find employers from a variety of fields - including healthcare, NC Department of Corrections and Intertape Polymer Group.
You are required to bring a Martin General Hospital employee ID in order to enter. You are also encouraged to bring copies of your resume.
There will be other resources in addition to jobs - including health screenings and information about how to transfer insurance from one job to another.
