Greenville man under $4 million bond on dozen sex crime charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is under a $4 million dollar bond after his arrest for multiple sex crimes.

Pitt County deputies have charged Josue Violante with four counts of first degree statutory rape, four counts of first degree statutory sex offense, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies say they were contacted on August 7th by the Dare County Department of Social Services about allegations of a sexual assault that happened in Pitt County.

The 23-year-old Violante was arrested Friday and he remains in jail.

