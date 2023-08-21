As ECU heads back to class, influx of students means you could see an influx of crimes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Areas of Greenville are swarming with ECU students as the fall semester begins, but the extra population also means a possibility of more crime, according to ECU police.

“Anytime you increase your density and your population almost in 72 hours which is what we did last week, you create a pool of individuals that could become victims of crimes. We have 26,500 enrolled this semester. We have the equivalent of a small town inside of our city,” said Captain Chris Sutton, ECU Police.

ECU’s police department log shows there have already been 29 crimes committed, from larceny to simple assault. The log dates back to August 2nd, but most of the crimes have happened in the past few days.

According to Captain Chris Sutton, larceny is the number one crime the ECU police department sees.

“If you leave things sitting out in the library or student center then it’s something that is very easily picked up and taken away whether it’s a laptop a cell phone, a bicycle that’s not secured at a bike rack they’re opportunities and they’re easy picking and so what we want is. Our students to do is to reduce the opportunities to make sure that they keep their property safe and secure,” said Captain Sutton.

Despite the warning, one freshman says she feels safe as she walks around campus.

“That’s one of the first things I’ve noticed when I visited and my first day here everything is just kinda close, and I feel really safe over here and secure,” said Sophia Carson an ECU Freshman.

But upperclassmen say they’ve heard of other students who have needed to use ECU’s safety tools during their time at the college.

“Personally, as a guy on campus, I feel pretty safe but like I know some girls who have had to use safety features the most like running around and packs which is good do not walk around campus by yourself,” Parker Topakian an ECU Junior.

This is why Captain Sutton says the number one word of advice for students is to stay aware of your surroundings.

“When you can control your outcome, you can reduce the opportunity for you to become a victim of crime” said Captain Sutton.

ECU also has a Livesafe app for students to contact the ECU police or even share your location with friends or family as you walk or drive along campus so someone else can see your exact location.

Captain Sutton also said it’s important for college students to drink responsibly and to monitor their cups when they’re out enjoying the social aspect of college.

