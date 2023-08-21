Advertise With Us
Carteret Co. launches overdose response team this Saturday

Narcan "Overdose Emergency Kits"
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county in the East is preparing a new way to combat drug overdoses.

Carteret County announced a new initiative called the Post-Overdose Response Team, or PORT, which will connect families impacted by overdoses with a certified specialist. This program launches this Saturday, August 26.

These certified specialists will collaborate with county EMS, law enforcement, social services, and other departments to get in contact with someone within 72 hours of an overdose or naloxone resuscitation. Specialists will help the person who overdosed and their support network with comprehensive information, suitable care connections, and any case-specific resources needed.

The county says each case will be provided a Narcan naloxone kit, which is a drug that quickly reverses the effects of an overdose and resuscitates the person. Carteret County said that this is the cornerstone of the new initiative.

“The Carteret County Health Department is proud to collaborate with the county on this impactful and transformative program. Within our community, we’ve long understood the immense harm that substance use disorder can inflict on individuals, families, and communities. This program holds greater importance today than ever before. We eagerly anticipate making a difference in people’s lives and potentially saving them through the many partnerships and active involvement of our dedicated PORT peer support specialists.”

Dr. Randall Williams, Consolidated Human Services Director

These specialists will collect data and determine the best course of action for overdoses and how to limit their impact in the future.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

