Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

3 dead, 6 wounded in shooting at hookah lounge in south Seattle

Police say five guns were recovered at the scene. (KIRO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - Three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting Sunday at a hookah lounge in south Seattle, authorities said.

City police didn’t immediately release any information about a possible suspect or suspects in the Sunday’s early morning shooting in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving multiple 911 calls, police said.

A 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old man died at the scene, and a 30-year-old woman died at Harborview Medical Center, officials said. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Of the six people wounded, a 23-year-old man was in critical condition and the other five were in satisfactory condition, police said. They ranged in age from 21 to 38, officials said.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. Five guns were recovered at the scene, police said.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement that even as Seattle police “keeps up a rapid and record pace of recovering guns – 869 through July – there are still more illegal guns in the wrong hands that could be used to incite another tragedy like this one.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Franklin continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds were...
Tropical Storm Franklin continues to strengthen
Suspects arrested in Rocky Mount deadly shooting
UPDATE: Suspects arrested and victim identified in Rocky Mount deadly shooting
Winds were near 50 mph, with higher gusts. Emily is expected to remain out to sea
Tropical Storm Emily shows no change in strength over the Eastern Atlantic
The Beaufort Hotel in Beaufort, NC.
Eastern North Carolina hotel named “Best Boutique Hotel” in America for second consecutive year
Authorities say 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton was fatally shot at her clothing store after a...
Store owner killed over a Pride flag she flew in front of her California business

Latest News

This Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 11:20 a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary lashes California and Mexico, swamping roads and trapping cars
Police say five guns were recovered at the scene. (KIRO via CNN)
Police investigating after 3 killed in shooting at hookah lounge
LIVE: Maui Ola benefit concert
The National Hurricane Center are currently monitoring five areas in the Atlantic for...
National Hurricane Center continues to monitor several tropical systems in the Atlantic and Pacific