Tropical Storm Franklin has formed in the Atlantic

Franklin may impact Hispaniola over the coming days
By Russell James
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Franklin forms as of the 5 pm advisory
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5 pm advisory, The National Hurricane Center initiated advisories on Tropical Storm Franklin in the Atlantic Ocean. A NOAA aircraft reconnaissance found maximum sustained winds around 40 mph, with higher gusts.

Franklin is expected to continue westward over the coming days before making a northerly turn. Interests in the Dominican Republic, and Haiti should keep a close eye on this storm, as Franklin may impact these areas later in the week

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

NATALIE FIRST ALERT 0820
