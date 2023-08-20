Tropical Storm Franklin has formed in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Franklin forms as of the 5 pm advisory (Russell James)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5 pm advisory, The National Hurricane Center initiated advisories on Tropical Storm Franklin in the Atlantic Ocean. A NOAA aircraft reconnaissance found maximum sustained winds around 40 mph, with higher gusts.

Franklin is expected to continue westward over the coming days before making a northerly turn. Interests in the Dominican Republic, and Haiti should keep a close eye on this storm, as Franklin may impact these areas later in the week

