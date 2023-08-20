Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Atlantic Ocean
Published: Aug. 20, 2023
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emily has formed and now deemed Tropical Storm status in the Atlantic Ocean.
Right now, she is moving in a west-northwest direction at 10-mph.
Emily’s maximum sustained winds have been reported at 50-mph and her minimum central pressure is at 1001mb.
Here’s an image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center that goes into further detail as to Tropical Storm Emily’s path:
