Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Atlantic Ocean

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emily has formed and now deemed Tropical Storm status in the Atlantic Ocean.

Right now, she is moving in a west-northwest direction at 10-mph.

Emily’s maximum sustained winds have been reported at 50-mph and her minimum central pressure is at 1001mb.

Here’s an image courtesy of the National Hurricane Center that goes into further detail as to Tropical Storm Emily’s path:

