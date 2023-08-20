Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Hot start to your Monday; The Tropics Remain Active

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over the past several hours, we managed to heat up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few locations reached close to 95°F before dropping back to the lower 90s. Heading into the overnight, expect a swift breeze from the southeasterly direction. The onshore wind will be responsible for several backyards falling to the mid-70s. No rain in sight yet again as high pressure builds in from the west.

Monday & Tuesday afternoon, partly sunny skies and lighter winds should create atmospheric conditions conducive for hot temperatures. Humidity will be present, but not as bad as a week ago but the heat index could still approach 105°F.

Later in the week, a backdoor moisture starved cool front will come through Tuesday night, bring the warmth closer to seasonable norms for midweek. Another cold front could impact the area over the weekend.

