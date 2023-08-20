Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Hot start to your Monday; The Tropics Remain Active

Temperatures expected to reach the mid to upper 90s over the coming days
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over the past several hours, we managed to heat up to the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few locations reached close to 95°F before dropping back to the lower 90s. Heading into the overnight, expect a swift breeze from the southeasterly direction. The onshore wind will be responsible for several backyards falling to the mid-70s. No rain in sight yet again as high pressure builds in from the west.

Monday & Tuesday afternoon, partly sunny skies and lighter winds should create atmospheric conditions conducive for hot temperatures. Humidity will be present, but not as bad as a week ago but the heat index could still approach 105°F.

Later in the week, a backdoor moisture starved cool front will come through Tuesday night, bring the warmth closer to seasonable norms for midweek. Another cold front could impact the area over the weekend.

TROPICS: For the latest on the tropics both in the Pacific and Atlantic, CLICK HERE!

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort Hotel in Beaufort, NC.
Eastern North Carolina hotel named “Best Boutique Hotel” in America for second consecutive year
Greenville resident competes in Opening Acts competition.
Greenville resident competes in national music competition.
TROPICS UPDATE: ATLANTIC BASIN (8.19.2023)
National Hurricane Center continues monitoring tropical waves in Atlantic
Suspects arrested in Rocky Mount deadly shooting
UPDATE: Suspects arrested and victim identified in Rocky Mount deadly shooting
FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17,...
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires rises to 114; governor calls loss ‘unspeakable’

Latest News

Tropical Storm Emily shows no change in strength over the Eastern Atlantic
Tropical Storm Emily shows no change in strength over the Eastern Atlantic
UPDATE: Suspects arrested and victim identified in Rocky Mount deadly shooting
UPDATE: Suspects arrested and victim identified in Rocky Mount deadly shooting
Tropical Storm Franklin forms as of the 5 pm advisory
Tropical Storm Franklin has formed in the Atlantic
Winds were near 50 mph, with higher gusts. Emily is expected to remain out to sea
Tropical Storm Emily shows no change in strength over the Eastern Atlantic