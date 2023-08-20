Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Foggy morning ahead of a sunny Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday will be a beautiful end to the weekend as temperatures continue to climb to the 92F mark.

You will surely feel a difference in terms of the humidity in comparison to yesterday with it bordering the likes of “muggy” and “sticky.”

But something that will impact the start of your Sunday is the fog that will be seen in areas from Goldsboro through the surrounding Raleigh areas. The fog is expected to dissipate late morning.

Once that dissipates, lots of sunshine with few passing clouds. Chance for an evening sprinkle from 6-10 p.m. near Greenville, Kinston, and Kenansville through Fayetteville.

Clear skies through the overnight and start of your Monday, but come lunch the clouds will move in all across the ENC by dinner.

Monday will be a HOT one! Expecting to see a high of 96F, but with the humidity in the mix --- the Heat Index will feel like we are hitting that 100F mark.

Tuesday will be even HOTTER as we near at 100F mark as the actual temperature.

So please be sure to stay hydrated and even limit the time you spend in the outdoors.

Next chance for any storms will be later in the week: either Friday or Saturday.

If you plan on checking out beach to cool off on Sunday, the updated risk for Rip Currents is at LOW along the Crystal Coast, MODERATE for the Southern Outer Banks and LOW for the Northern Outer Banks.

